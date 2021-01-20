Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 218,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,415. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.