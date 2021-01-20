Medifast (NYSE:MED) Hits New 12-Month High at $228.75

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.75 and last traded at $226.39, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.02.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 205.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

