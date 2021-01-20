Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading 6.4% Higher

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.00 and last traded at $222.00. 160,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 148,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.57.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $174.02.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Medifast by 84.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Medifast by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medifast by 305.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

