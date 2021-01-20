Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) traded up 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.36. 340,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 205,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

About Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment operates and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

