Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,460,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.