Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.08. 86,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.