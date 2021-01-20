Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.08. 86,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.