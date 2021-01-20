MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Achieves Market Cap of $273,339.50

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $273,339.50 and $413.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00049995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

