MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading Up 8.5%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,032,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 925,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several research analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

The firm has a market cap of $346.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

