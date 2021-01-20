MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading Up 8.5%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,032,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 925,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Several research analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.
The firm has a market cap of $346.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.