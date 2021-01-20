Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $603.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $215,480.37 and $603.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00344960 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.01379795 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

