Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading 8.7% Higher

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.44. 227,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 355,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $819.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

