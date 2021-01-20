Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.84. 477,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 462,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The company has a market cap of $984.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after buying an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

