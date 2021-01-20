Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,833 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 146,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,930,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,295,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $316.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

