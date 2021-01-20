Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,831 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 475.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

