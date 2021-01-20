Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PEP stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.