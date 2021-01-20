Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,147 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

