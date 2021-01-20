Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 131,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

