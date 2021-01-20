Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 283.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in salesforce.com by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.76. 7,627,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average of $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

