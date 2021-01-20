Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

