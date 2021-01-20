Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Sells $11,597.60 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Ashish Mandelia sold 545 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $11,597.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashish Mandelia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Ashish Mandelia sold 247 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $6,609.72.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 892,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 160.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 309,668 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 144,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

