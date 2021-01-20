Meta Financial Group (CASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,828 shares of company stock worth $4,223,979. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

