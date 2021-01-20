Meta (MTA) Price Up 89.4% Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Meta token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00006300 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $33.65 million and $12.76 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00120088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00252411 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.16 or 0.95794633 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,088,389 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

