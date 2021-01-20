Metacoin Reaches Market Cap of $97.24 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $97.24 million and approximately $64,420.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metacoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.