Metal (MTL) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

