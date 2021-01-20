Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.11

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $211,102.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.74 or 0.03754791 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,683,732 coins and its circulating supply is 79,683,627 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

