Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (MX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.57 million.

Get Methanex Co. (MX.TO) alerts:

MX opened at C$51.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,395.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.