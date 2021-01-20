Methanex (MEOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.