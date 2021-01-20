Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 539,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 415,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 82.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 611.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.