MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 150,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,851. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

