Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,259.37

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,259.37 and last traded at $1,256.75, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,231.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,031.20. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

