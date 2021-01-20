MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,548. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.