MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,548. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
