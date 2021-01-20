MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) PT Raised to $31.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,023. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,103,000 after buying an additional 471,555 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $69,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,739,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,560,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,669,000 after buying an additional 220,410 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

