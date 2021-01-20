Michael Kim Sells 3,479 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,009.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,571.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Kim sold 20,694 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $495,207.42.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Kim sold 13,411 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $323,607.43.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,816. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,249.88 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

