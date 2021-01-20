Michelle Stacy Sells 1,000 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 726,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,241. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

