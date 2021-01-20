Michelle Stacy Sells 1,000 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 726,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,241. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.
