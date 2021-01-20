Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Decreased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. 7,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.