MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares dropped 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $532.00 and last traded at $550.82. Approximately 1,225,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,382,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $592.21.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,590.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 325.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

