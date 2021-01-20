MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 12,467,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,557,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

