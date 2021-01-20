Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $5.76. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 155,067 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.29.
Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%.
About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).
