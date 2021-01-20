Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.74. 155,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 205,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

The firm has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

