Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 554,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 633,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

About Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and potential development of minerals. The firm controls the Stibnite Gold Project located in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine mining district in central Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

