Mike C. Smith Sells 40,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SFIX stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.66. 4,252,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,096. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.84 and a beta of 2.46.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
