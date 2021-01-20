Mike C. Smith Sells 40,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.66. 4,252,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,096. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.