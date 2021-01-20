Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 2,123,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 786,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,208 shares of company stock valued at $855,443. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

