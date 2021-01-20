Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.21

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 49717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

