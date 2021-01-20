MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $456,589.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $10.16 or 0.00029594 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $108.65 million and approximately $456,589.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00332231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004130 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.84 or 0.01377395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,694,305 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

