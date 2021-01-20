MimbleWimbleCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $472,663.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $105.50 million and approximately $472,663.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.87 or 0.00028274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.00339295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003562 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 45,235.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.26 or 0.01379295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,694,054 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

