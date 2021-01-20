Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.44.

Several research analysts have commented on MIME shares. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mimecast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

