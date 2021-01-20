MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Up 13.6%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $12.04. 126,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 102,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

