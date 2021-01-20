MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.32. 851,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,153,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNSO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

