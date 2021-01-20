Minter Network Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $70,110.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00050302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00120130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00257355 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,536,230,421 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331,020,854 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

