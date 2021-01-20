MIR COIN (MIR) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $82,945.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00121208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00266330 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00064801 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.