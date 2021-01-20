MIR COIN Price Hits $0.0056 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a market cap of $4.35 million and $82,945.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00121208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00266330 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00064801 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.